Cash, drugs and counterfeit goods seized

Cash, counterfeit goods and “a quantity of suspected drugs” has been seized by PSNI after an address in Comber was searched on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of drug-related offences following a planned search of a property in Comber yesterday (Saturday, 24 November).”

Inspector David McClements said: “Officers from Ards and North Down District Support Team conducted a planned search at an address in the town during which a number of items were seized, including a quantity of suspected drugs and suspected counterfeit goods. A quantity of money was also seized.

“A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug; possession of a class C controlled drug; possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class C controlled drug with intent to supply. He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing items that breached a registered trademark.

“The man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Inspector McClements added: “We are committed to disrupting criminal activities, including drugs and selling counterfeit goods. People who choose to become involved in this type of criminality are a blight on society and the communities they exert their control over.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information, or concerns about these type of criminal activities to get in touch. We will act on information we receive. It may not always be visible and immediate but, please be assured, every piece of information is assessed and acted on.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the PSNI on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous please phone the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.