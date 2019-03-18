Cash stolen from Whitewell Road home

Police are investigating after a burglary in the Whitewell Road area of Newtownabbey.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said: “We received a report around 8.45pm on Friday (March 15) of a burglary in the Whitewell Road area. Sometime earlier in the evening, between 5.45pm and 7.55pm, entry was forced to the house and a sum of money was reported stolen. Damage was caused to a door.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist our investigation to call detectives at Musgrave on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1350 of 15/03/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.