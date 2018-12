Police are hunting rustlers after 20 cattle were stolen from a farm in Co Armagh.

It is believed they were stolen from a farm in Markethill sometime between 4pm on December 12 and 9am on December 13.

The PSNI said: “If you saw anything suspicious around the area of the Corran Road, Markethill please get in contact with us on 101 ref: 266 13/12/18 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”