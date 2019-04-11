CCTV cameras taken in NI house robbery

Police are hunting robbers who stole CCTV cameras during a burglary.

It happened in at a house in the Glenravel Park area of Ballymena sometime between Saturday afternoon (6 April) and Sunday afternoon (7 April).

PSNI

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 911 of 10/04/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.