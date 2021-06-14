Charges against man who allegedly told nurse he would burn neighbour’s home ‘don’t stack up’

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Carl Ritchie, 31, was also said to have expressed an intention to set fire to his own flat while he was in it.

But Mr Justice Larkin said the charges “don’t really stack up” after finding nothing to suggest any alleged threat would be passed on.

He added: “I would urge the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) to review them as a matter of urgency.”

Ritchie, of Killough Walk in Downpatrick, is currently charged with threats to kill and threats to damage property. Prosecutors claimed he went to the Mater Hospital in Belfast on May 20 and told a psychiatric nurse he intended to burn down his property and remain inside.

He also allegedly revealed a plan to carry out an arson attack on his neighbour’s flat.

Police were alerted by the nurse and arrested Ritchie, but in interviews he denied making any threats.

During the hearing Mr Justice Larkin questioned the basis of the case.He held the circumstances did not meet the legal standard required for the alleged victim to feel menaced.

“These charges don’t really stack up,” the judge said. “The last person one imagines (Ritchie) would expect to pass them (any threat) would be the clinician treating him.”

Backing his assessment, defence barrister Sean Mullan argued that the prosecution faces difficulties in establishing criminal intent.