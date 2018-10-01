Chef accused of attempted murder in restaurant kitchen

A chef has been remanded in custody charged with attempting to murder a colleague stabbed in their east Belfast restaurant.

Rahman Sazzadur, 45, is accused of inflicting a knife wound to the other man in the kitchen of the premises in the Ballyhackamore area last Friday.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the pair had allegedly rowed over paying taxes.

Sazzadur, a Bangladeshi national of Devon Parade in the city, appeared in the dock to face one charge of attempted murder.

The alleged victim, also a chef, was said to have been stabbed in either the back or side.

No further details about his injuries were disclosed.

Defence counsel Declan Quinn said his client claimed during police interviews that he was punched and had his neck grabbed by the complainant.

Sazzadur then allegedly punched back in retaliation, but was not aware of any stabbing.

Mr Quinn also contended there had been a dispute between the accused and alleged victim over whether income should be declared and tax paid.

He described the incident as having a theological undertone to it.

The barrister also stressed the angle or “mechanism” of the injury would be an important issue in the case.

Sazzadur, who denies attempted murder, had put forward a potential bail address in Armagh.

But his release was opposed amid concerns about the suitability of the accommodation.

Refusing bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded the defendant in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.