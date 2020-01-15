Chef ‘found hiding in upstairs bedroom’ after going on run from Maghaberry Prison

A chef was jailed for four months after he was found hiding in a house after going on the run while on pre-release from custody.

James Daniel Hunter, 56, who is currently serving a sentence at a prison in England, had previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of being unlawfully at large from jail.

Belfast Crown Court heard the defendant had received an indeterminate sentence in 2006 for attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and assault ocassioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecution barrister Simon Jenkins said Hunter subsequently transferred from a jail in England to Maghaberry Prison.

In 2015, Hunter first went on the run from the top security Co Antrim jail but was later recaptured by police.

In January last year, the Prison Service declared Hunter to be ‘unlawfully at large’ (UAL) again while out on “pre-release testing’’ and issued a photograph.

Mr Jenkins said that on this occasion while out on pre-release, Hunter was required to report into Burren House in Crumlin Road jail on Saturday and Sunday. Burren House is used by the Prison Service to assist long serving prisoners in their transition back into society.

However, Judge Neil Rafferty QC was told the defendant had failed to report in and the prison authorities alerted the PSNI.

The prosecution lawyer said police found Hunter three days later “hiding in the upstairs bedroom of a house at St Galls Avenue’’ off the Falls Road in west Belfast.

Mr Jenkins told the judge that Hunter did not offend while unlawfully at large.

Judge Rafferty imposed a sentence of four months custody.