Child escapes injury after 'picking up' explosive device - families return to their homes

The security alert in the Violet Hill Avenue area of Newry has now ended.

At 3.45pm on Saturday, 24 November police received a report that a suspicious object had been found in the area.

Violet Hill Ave, Newry - Google maps

A number of homes were evacuated and cordons were put in place.



ATO attended and carried out a controlled explosion on what is believed at this stage to be component parts for an explosive device and a number of items have been taken away for forensic examination.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “We believe these to be component parts of an explosive device.

"When such items are left in a public area they can be innocently handled by anyone and on this occasion it was picked up by a child.



"I want to thank the public for their patience as we conducted our enquiries and worked to make the scene safe.

"I appreciate the disruption this has caused, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances, I can only reinforce to everyone that if you see anything suspicious please do not lift it or approach it.

"Also if anyone saw anything suspicious in relation to this latest incident please get the information to us”.



"If you have information which may assist our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference 1108 24/11/19."



“Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. “