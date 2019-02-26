Child killer John Clifford admits sexual abuse of young boy

A convicted child killer currently serving a sentence for raping and murdering his niece was back in court on Tuesday when he confessed to sexually abusing a young boy.

John Clifford, whose address was given as ‘no fixed abode’, admitted indecently assaulting the boy in the mid 1980s. He initially denied the offences and the trial was opened, but a barrister acting for Clifford asked that his client be re-arraigned.

The 56-year-old then entered ‘guilty’ pleas to the sex offences, which occurred in the south east Antrim area between 1984 and 1986.

The offences against the young boy took place before Clifford was jailed in 1989 for the rape and murder of his eight-year old niece. Sue-Ellen Clifford was taken from her north Belfast home by her uncle who sexually assaulted and strangled her before dumping the youngster’s body on a disused railway line.

Clifford was sentenced for the murder and released in 2005, but was sent back to prison for breaching his probation. He then went on the run last September - which sparked a cross-border manhunt - after attending an appointment but not returning to custody.

At the time, Clifford was in a satellite unit of Maghaberry in Belfast which houses inmates nearing the end of their sentence. Following a week on the run, Clifford was arrested in Newry and returned to custody.

He was back in court this week where a jury at Belfast Crown Court was sworn to preside over the hearing. The eight women and four men on the jury were not told of Clifford’s past, and heard the Crown’s case against Clifford regarding the charges against the boy.

The Crown said Clifford targeted the boy and abused him whilst the pair watched videos featuring train journeys, telling the youngster it was a game.

The jury was told that despite the abuse occurred in the mid 80s, the complainant only went to the police “more recently”. When Clifford was interviewed about the allegations, he initially denied the claims and said he had done nothing untoward to the boy.

After Clifford change his plea and admitted the offences, the foreperson of the jury was told by Judge David McFarland to return ‘guilty by confession’ verdicts.

Judge McFarland ordered a Victim Impact Report be compiled ahead of sentencing, which is due to take place on April 10, and Clifford was then remanded back into custody.