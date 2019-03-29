Children on roof of Co Armagh flats branded ‘crazy’

A number of children were photographed on the roof of Co Armagh flats last night.

The youngsters were on the roof of flats at Russell Drive in Lurgan and were snapped at around 6.30pm last night

Youngsters on the roof of flats in Lurgan's Russell Drive

Local DUP MLA Carla Lockhart posted a photograph on social media and said: “This is just crazy.”

She added: “I was sent this pic ... scary to think what could happen to these young people.

“Young people are climbing onto the roof of the nurses flats on Russell Drive ... PARENTS please take note and warn your kids about the dangers of this type of risk taking!!”