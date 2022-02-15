John Lawson, 55, who now lives in East Sussex, is a former organised crime boss turned Christian who has spoken in dozens of prisons across the world – including Northern Ireland.

His book, ‘If A Wicked Man’ has sold some 200,000 copies worldwide.

He now says he is “ashamed” of his former life and tells others how God freed him from his addictions to violence and money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the late 1990s he narrowly escaped jail when together with a member of his gang, he tried to sell explosives to the IRA. His associate was a former paratrooper who had stolen them from the Army.

“I made some inquiries to people I knew in the north who expressed some interest. But they also warned me that, ‘because you are not known you are more than likely going to get a bullet in the head yourself. Are you prepared to suffer the consequences of an explosion going off and some kiddies being killed and you know that was the plastic explosive you sold?”.’

He was fortunate to have an ex-IRA friend whom he knew as a bouncer, who warned him off.

“He called me all sorts of idiots and said he still suffers nightmares because of things he did in the IRA. He told me: ‘I can’t stop you if you want to go ahead and sell plastic explosives, that is your business. But are you prepared to suffer the nightmares?’.”

Former gangster John Lawson, on the far left, undergoing bodyguard training.

John pulled out, but his associate went on and was arrested when the police found the explosives in Preston.

Born in Glasgow, his family started a new life in South Africa when he was a child. However, when his mother returned home for a family funeral, his father locked him in the apartment for four days without food, aged 10, while he absconded with his mistress. John was rescued and was sent to the UK to live with his mother.

“My dad was my hero as a kid. He was the best shot in the South African police and like a Clint Eastwood figure to me. So that was definitely shattered and left me quite angry,” he said.

Learning to earn playground respect through violence, he went on to manage London’s largest brothel and become a bouncer, a bodyguard and a member of a Scottish biker gang, graduating to ‘debt collecting’ for international racketeers.

He “loved” the violence and money, but his final reckoning came when his gang broke all their own rules; don’t do something on your own doorstep, don’t do anything personal, and don’t do anything to civilians [non-criminals], because they have no reason not to go to the police.

They went after the debt of a publican they knew, but the debtor reported them to the police. “Thankfully I was arrested and sent to prison for four years for attempted extortion.”

His big house in Glasgow, his Range Rover, bikes and cash were seized and his second marriage broke up soon after.

In prison he was invited to a Bible study where he went to steal biscuits and coffee. “But I was really impacted by murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers – and me a violent criminal among them – how much freedom and joy they seemed to be feeling as they sang gospel songs. Something happened inside me and I started crying. I didn’t understand it.”

The pastor explained in a way he could understand: “That God was the judge I would have to face in court one day as a guilty man – and that Christ died to pay my fine to secure my freedom.”

His voice carries an underlying sense of sadness and shame, he accepts. “When I share the things that I have, how could I not be ashamed?” he asks.

Since then he has visited NI about five times and its three prisons several times. Initially he was given a cool reception by former paramilitaries of all types. “But as I start sharing they relax and realise I am not there to big myself up. And by the end of it I am getting handshakes from them, saying ‘Yeah thanks for coming today, we really appreciated it’.”

Now he is visiting NI again for a series of talks, all but one of which are open to the public:

:: Friday Feb 25, 8pm, Highways and Byways Centre, 129 Banbridge Road, Waringstown.

:: Saturday Feb 26, 9.15am-3.30pm, Evangelism Training at Ballydown Presbyterian (admission by free ticket via: www.ballydown.net).

:: Sunday Feb 27, 11am at Freedom Life Centre Bessbrook.

:: Sunday Feb 27, 6.30pm at Maghaberry Elim.

:: Monday Feb 28, 7.30pm Book signing and life story Faith Mission Bookshop, Portadown.

:: Tuesday March 1, 7.30pm at Richhill Elim.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry