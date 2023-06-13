The vigil, arranged by Turning Point, says: “In Memory of Chloe Mitchell.

"After being in contact with Chloe’s family, they have given us permission to organise a vigil in memory of the life of Chloe Mitchell.

This will be held on Wednesday 14th 7:30pm in King Georges Park, Harryville.

"This vigil is for everyone within the Harryville and Ballymena area. The family would love to see everyone there

**please share**”

The post adds: “Leaf Designs in Harryville are kindly donating 100 pink balloons and tealights for Wednesday evening.

“These balloons will have a luggage label on them for you to write your message to Chloe.

The search for Chloe

“The balloons and tealights will be available to collect from leaf designs between 2pm and 5pm.

“We would like it if these balloons could then be tied to the railings around King Georges Park, where there will be banners in memory of Chloe, that have been kindly donated by Ballyprint.com.

“The Moat Bar Harryville and Dale Farm have also kindly donated refreshments, which will be available on the evening.”

Independent Harryville Councillor, Rodney Quigley, said: “There is a real sense of shock and sadness in the Harryville area at the minute.

08/06/23 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..PSNI and Forensics at a property on James Street Ballymena on Thursday evening. This is believed to be in relation to the disapearrance of 21 year old Chloe Mitchell..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

"Thoughts are with the family and no-one ever thought that the Harryville community would have faced this.”

He further encouraged people “not to listen to rumours (about Chloe’s death) as the family are in enough distress about what has happened.

"We just need to let the police investigation take its course and ask for people to be mindful of the family at this very difficult time.”

Earlier Chloe’s sister Kirstie Mitchell posted: “My beautiful baby sister there is no words to even describe how I feel my heart is so sore il never get the chance to tell you how much I really loved you.

Searches continue for a fourth day into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell 21-year-old County Antrim woman near the river Braid in Ballymena town centre.

"No matter what not only has my sister been took away from me but my kids have lost there auntie and they will never forget you.

"I’ll tell them stories about you and talk about you all the time. Lexie has lost her wee bestie who she looked up to and wanted to look like.

"I hope you can look over us all and help us through this.

"None of us will ever be the same with you. I hope you are at peace this world is too cruel”.

And another sister, Nadine Mitchell, posted: “You will always be My Number 1 best friend just like we said always and forever and now you are my special Angel.

" I made you this video chloe .. If only our love could of saved you.

"My precious baby sister I'll see you again I love you with all my heart and this whole world just like you loved me with all yours and as we said always and forever no matter what. our bond will still never ever be broken

"Your safe now in the arms of the Angel's I love you and will never stop loving you. I will always look after Mum and Dad for you as I know you would of wanted me to keep my strength up for them and that's what I'm doing sis making you proud”.

A gofundme has been started for the family of Chloe Mitchell by Stephen Paul.

"Hi, my name is Stephen Paul from Community First Group,” it reads.

"We have setup this gofund.me page to help support the family of Chloe Mitchell. It is unimaginable what this family are going through right now after the news surrounding Chloe's tragic death.

"We would like to help the family who has had their beautiful daughter cruelly taken from them in the most shocking and heartbreaking way.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Chloe at this very sad and difficult time.”

Also online Ballykeel 2 & District Community Association said: “Ballykeel 2 & District Community Association would like to send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and true friends of young Chloe Mitchell.

"Chloe was a 21 year old, young lady with her whole life ahead of her. Taken in such cruel and tragic circumstances.

"We pray the family can find the strength to get through the coming days.

"The family have asked that if anyone would like to leave flowers in Chloe's memory that they leave them at the Wakehurst Park side of King George V Park.

"Turning Point NI have also arranged for a vigil to be held on Wednesday 14th June, 7.30pm at King George's Park, Harryville, where lanterns and balloons will be released.