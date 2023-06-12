Chloe Mitchell: Sister tells how she will 'always look after Mum and Dad for you as I know you would of wanted me to'

After a body was recovered two men have been charged to court – a 26-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.

On social media, Chloe’s sister Nadine Mitchell wrote: “You will always be My Number 1 best friend just like we said always and forever and now you are my special Angel I made you this video chloe ..

" If only our love could of saved you

"My precious baby sister I'll see you again I love you with all my heart and this whole world just like you loved me with all yours and as we said always and forever no matter what.

"Our bond will still never ever be broken Your safe now in the arms of the Angel's

"I love you and will never stop loving yo.

Pacemaker Press 11-06-2023: Searches into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell 21-year-old County Antrim woman near the river Braid in Ballymena town centre.

“I will always look after Mum and Dad for you as I know you would of wanted me to keep my strength up for them and that's what I'm doing sis making you proud”.

On social media Kimmy Charles writes: “I just wanna send out massive love and support to our friend Nadeen who’s cousin Chloe was found murdered after going missing!

"We was rooting for her to be found safe and well but someone decided to take this beautiful 21year old with her whole life ahead of her away from everyone that loves her.

"We love you Nadeen so much.

08/06/23 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..PSNI and Forensics at a property on James Street Ballymena on Thursday evening. This is believed to be in relation to the disapearrance of 21 year old Chloe Mitchell..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

"Rest easy Chloe Mitchell”.

In another post Carly Wright has posted: “My whole heart I give to the Mitchell family as they hear and cope with the news of there precious baby girl.

"Profound terrible news that has rocked and shocked the whole of Ballymena and farther abroad our home town.

" I can’t even begin to think what her dear family has to deal with. We must stand United as a community and give privacy and respect to her family and as much love as we can give.

Chloe Mitchell.jpg

"God bless ur wee soul Chloe. Thinking of ur wee mummy and daddy and the entire family circle at this time.

" I am so so sori for ur loss x”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O'Neill posted: “My heart goes out to the family, friends and local community to which Chloe Mitchell proudly loved and belonged, as they come to terms with the devastating news.

"Women and girls in this society need to be safe and sadly, we are seeing the horrific reality that this isn’t the case.

"Chloe’s family need justice. I appeal to anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and murder to contact police.”

Last night a post on https://www.facebook.com/letsfindlisa – a page set up to help the family of Lisa Dorrian who was murdered when she was 25 yrs old in 2005 and remains missing – says: “Tonight on the eve of Lisa’s 44th birthday our thoughts are with Chloe Mitchell’s family as they try to come to terms with her loss and now begin living through a murder enquiry.

Searches continue for a fourth day into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell 21-year-old County Antrim woman near the river Braid in Ballymena town centre.

"We entered this world over 18 years ago and we wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

"Justice for Chloe must be done and for all other murder victims still waiting.

"Rest in peace gorgeous girl.”

Earlier, before her remains were found another friend – Morgan Tweaker Irvine – posted: “Pls it's been a week today I'm appealing to Chloe or anyone with or who knows were she is. She's my wee mucker she's like family.

“If anyone sees her pls get in content and help the Chloe Mitchell Georgina Mitchell Nadine Mitchell.

"No family deserves not knowing n I'm neighbouring anyone to help us get her home safely”.

And days ago Chloe’s brother – Philip Mitchell – posted a plea: “Someone has to know something like please anyone like its so out of character something isn't right here please come home Chloe Mitchell”.

And online on Sunday night, Keri-Leigh Kearney, wrote: “The family of Chloe Mitchell, a high-risk missing 21-year-old girl from Ballymena, have received horrible news tonight, that human remains were found in the local area.

"While investigations continue, & they establish identity, I urge everyone on my friends list to please check your dashcam footage or cctv if you live in Ballymena, particularly the Harryville area, or if you were traveling through these areas any time between 2nd and 7th June.

"Do you have relatives who don’t use social media in that area, please ask them to check too.

"Your footage could be critical, as could be any first hand visual of anything unusual in the area.

"Her family deserve answers, please pass on anything which could be helpful in the inquiry.”

Yesterday – June 11 – Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have today launched a murder enquiry following the discovery of suspected human remains in Ballymena.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: "Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

"Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe's disappearance.

“Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

"Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe's family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.