After a body was recovered two men have been charged to court – a 26-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.

On social media Kimmy Charles writes: “I just wanna send out massive love and support to our friend Nadeen who’s cousin Chloe was found murdered after going missing!

"We was rooting for her to be found safe and well but someone decided to take this beautiful 21year old with her whole life ahead of her away from everyone that loves her.

"We love you Nadeen so much.

"Rest easy Chloe Mitchell”.

Earlier, before her remains were found another friend – Morgan Tweaker Irvine – posted: “Pls it's been a week today I'm appealing to Chloe or anyone with or who knows were she is. She's my wee mucker she's like family.

“If anyone sees her pls get in content and help the Chloe Mitchell Georgina Mitchell Nadine Mitchell.

08/06/23 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..PSNI and Forensics at a property on James Street Ballymena on Thursday evening. This is believed to be in relation to the disapearrance of 21 year old Chloe Mitchell..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

"No family deserves not knowing n I'm neighbouring anyone to help us get her home safely”.

And days ago Chloe’s brother – Philip Mitchell – posted a plea: “Someone has to know something like please anyone like its so out of character something isn't right here please come home Chloe Mitchell”.

Yesterday – June 11 – Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have today launched a murder enquiry following the discovery of suspected human remains in Ballymena.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: "Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

Chloe Mitchell.jpg

"Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe's disappearance.

“Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

"Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe's family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.