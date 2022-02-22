Christopher Stalford’s widow tonight says: Our children will look back with such pride at catalogue of tributes

Christopher Stalford in 2016

Laura Stalford made the short statement late tonight to the News Letter.

In it she said: “I am so touched by the overwhelming messages of comfort and support we have received.

“It is uplifting to read such heartfelt memories and tributes to the wonderful man we all knew and loved.

“I know when the children look back they will be so proud of their daddy they described as ‘...the best dad in the world’.

“We would like to thank everyone as their kind words are helping more than they will ever know.”

Meanwhile it remains unclear if a post-mortem has yet taken place - or if it has, whether it has been able to determine the cause of the 39-year-old’s sudden death on Saturday.

