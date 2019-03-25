Church attacked by vandals

A Church in Co Fermanagh has been damaged by vandals, the PSNI has said.

Police say they are investigating graffiti and damage caused to the Church of Ireland church in Newtownbutler, which happened “in the last few days”.

Writing on the PSNI Fermanagh Facebook page, an officer said: “Please folks these places of worship have a lot of emotional meaning to a lot of people.

“Think about your actions and how it could affect the people in your own community.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Victor Warrington said: “The despicable act of vandalism on Newtownbutler Church of Ireland over the weekend has caused much anguish and disgust among local people.

“To attack any place of worship is a sad reflection on our community. This type of behaviour has to be unreservedly condemned and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI immediately.”

The PSNI Fermanagh officer added: “Anyone who has information in relation to this can you please call 101 and quote CC699 of 23/3/19. Otherwise you can always call crimestoppers confidentially with any information.”