Church targeted in ‘sectarian hate crime’

Police are treating vandalism at a Presbyterian Church in Co Antrim as a “sectarian hate crime”, it has been confirmed.

White paint was thrown in the grounds of Crumlin Presbyterian Church at the weekend.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in Antrim are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage at Crumlin Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Crumlin on Sunday, July 29.”

Sergeant Chris Tate said: “Sometime between Saturday lunchtime and Sunday morning, white paint was thrown in the grounds of the church causing damage to the car park area.

“The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact officers in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 567 29/07/18.”

Sergeant Tate added: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”