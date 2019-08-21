Churches issue joint statement after Malcolm McKeown murder

Church leaders in Waringstown where Malcolm McKeown was shot dead on Monday have issued a joint statement calling for peace.

Mr McKeown (54) was found murdered in his car behind a service station on Monday evening.

Malcolm McKeown

It is feared that the killing was part of a criminal gang feud.

Mr McKeown, who was known to the police, had been living in the Waringstown area although he was originally from Aghalee.

The elders and select vestry at Waringstown Presbyterian Church and Donaghcloney and Waringstown Parish issued a joint statement this morning.

They said: “As local church leaders we have been both shocked and deeply saddened by the events of Monday evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those directly affected by this horrific incident, as well as with the emergency services who have been serving our community at this time.

“We are also praying for our local community - a community so full of life and vitality.

“As local churches we will continue to seek the peace and prosperity of this place we call home, trusting always in the hope of the gospel of Jesus Christ. (Elders & Select Vestry, Waringstown Presbyterian and Donaghcloney and Waringstown Parish)”

Funeral arrangements for Mr McKeown have yet to be formally announced.