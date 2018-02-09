Clapping from public gallery as murder accused denied bail

A brief sound of clapping came from the public gallery of Ballymena Magistrates Court where relatives of a Larne man were present to hear that a male accused of his murder was being refused bail.

Jackie Murray McDowell (39), of Upper Waterloo Road, has been in prison on remand on the murder charge since October last year.

McDowell is charged with murdering Laurence Shaw on Sunday October 8, 2017. The 56-year-old was found in a bungalow at Hillmount Gardens in Larne.

McDowell was in a wheelchair when he appeared via video link from jail at the main weekly sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court. An ongoing bail application had been previously adjourned to Thursday to get an update from the prison.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the bail application centred on the medical needs of the defendant. He said an attempt had been made to contact the prison on the matter but “we are drawing a blank from the Prison Service hospital wing”. Mr Moore said perhaps an official needed to be brought to court to give an update.

District Judge Peter King said “there is nothing like the ire of a High Court Judge” to get co-operation. Judge King refused bail which led to a woman in the public gallery briefly clapping.

Judge King remanded McDowell in continuing custody until March 8. The judge said it may well be that the defendant would go to the High Court in relation to the matter.

Previously, a police officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court Mr Shaw was found at his home on October 9 last year and the previous evening McDowell had been in a road traffic accident and taken to hospital where he spent two weeks.

The officer said the defendant was arrested on October 23 and then made “full and frank admissions in relation to the death of Mr Shaw”.

Neil Moore told an earlier hearing that on McDowell’s first appearance in court the defendant had been brought in an ambulance in a wheelchair after breaking his leg and receiving ankle injuries in the traffic collision.

Meanwhile, a prosecutor told a previous court an issue had arisen after the victim’s family indicated that his sister “lives one street away” from McDowell’s possible bail address.

Mr Moore said they were looking into the concerns but told that court there were “no witnesses” in the case and that McDowell had made a “confession” regarding the death.