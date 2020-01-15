'Class A drugs' found near primary school

Police have appealed for information following the discovery of Class A drugs near a Co Antrim primary school.

PSNI confirmed that the quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were recovered from the Sunnylands Avenue area of Carrickfergus on Tuesday, January 14.

Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Inspector Mullan said: “The drugs were received by police and have been taken away for further forensic examinations. To have illegal drugs found near to a school shows a complete disregard by those who left them. The blame lies solely at those who responsible with leaving these potentially fatal drugs nearby.

“Police in Carrickfergus continue to tackle the scourge of drugs which cause death and destruction to communities. Officers will be providing a visible policing presence in the Sunnylands, Pinewood Avenue and Cypress Place areas, as part of their neighbourhood policing patrols. We continue to engage with various key stakeholders and work closely with partner agencies to tackle drugs related issues.

“We thank the members of the community for their information regarding this incident and police would continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the supply or distribution of drugs to contact us on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Commenting on the issue, Carrickfergus councillor Marc Collins said: "This bag of pills was found by a young mother taking her kids to school. [It] was lying in the street, only a stone's throw away from Sunnylands Primary School and the consequences of a child finding it doesn’t even bear thinking about.

"Disgusting that this is still an issue in our town today, what will it take for people to wise up? The death of a child? Thankfully not this time."

The DUP representative added that he would be raising the issue with senior police officers at tonight's meeting of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).