Class A drugs with street value of £20,000 seized from car in PSNI swoop

Police have seized £20,000 Class A drugs after swooping on a car outside Belfast.

On Monday, following a proactive policing operation by the Belfast District Support Team, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized.

Suspected cocaine

The car was stopped by officers at 3.25pm in the Hillview Road area of north Belfast.

"Following a drugs search of the vehicle, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered along with around £1,000 in cash and other items," said a PSNI spokesman.

"One man aged 20 years old was arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences.

"He is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“A follow-up search was carried out in the Ormeau area of south Belfast, with a quantity of suspected Class A drugs recovered by police."

The statement added: "Police are committed to reducing the harm these dangerous drugs and individuals pose to our community.

"We would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”