Classrooms destroyed in suspected arson attack

Five mobile classrooms have been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Barrack Street area of the city on Monday night, June 11, but the damage wasn’t discovered until this morning.

“It was reported at approximately 10am that there was a fire in this vicinity. Police, along with NIFRS, attended the scene and after the fire was extinguished, the damage caused to the mobiles was discovered,” Inspector Swann explained.

“It is believed that access was gained at 9:15pm.

“This crime has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and we are asking for the public’s assistance in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Investigating officers at Woodbourne Police Station have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1613 11/06/18.