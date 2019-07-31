Clear News Lodge bonfire site to prevent attacks on police: DUP councillor

Authorities should consider removing a republican bonfire in north Belfast to prevent further attacks on police, and to ease residents’ concerns over their own safety, a DUP councillor has said.

Dale Pankhurst was commenting after masonry and paint bombs were thrown at police attempting to gather evidence of criminality and anti-social behaviour at the New Lodge site on Tuesday evening.

Pictures have also emerged on social media apparently showing youths powering a games console using electricity illegally obtained from a street light.

In a sinister message attached to the Facebook image, those involved also boasted that they have petrol bombs “at the ready”.

A report in yesterday’s Irish News quoted SDLP councillor Paul McCusker claiming one female resident had barricaded herself in her home for her own safety.

Cllr Pankhurst said: “The deplorable violence seen in the New Lodge is pathetic and must be condemned. No resident should have to barricade themselves into their home for their own safety.

“Given the vast majority do not want this bonfire and it has no significant cultural context within a large section of the community, then the authorities should look at removing it.”

The Oldpark councillor added: “These are anti-social elements being spurred on by dissident republicans and is symptomatic of tensions within republicanism in North Belfast.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said police will continue to carry out “proactive patrols” in the area.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said: “Local police assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues conducted patrols on Monday evening (29th July), as well as follow-up enquiries in the New Lodge area on Tuesday evening (30th July).

“Later on Tuesday evening, while patrolling the nearby York Road area, a group of young people threw masonry and paint bombs at police vehicles.

“While there was paint damage caused to some of our vehicles, thankfully no members of the public or police officers were injured. This reckless, criminal behaviour poses an unacceptable danger to members of the public, police officers and indeed those who are engaged in this activity.”

C/Inspector Moore said officers are currently reviewing video footage and will seek to identify those committing offences.

“It is critical that the young people who choose to engage in anti-social behaviour understand that it is unacceptable and it must stop. We don’t want anyone injured or worse. We want people to take responsibility. We want residents to feel safe in their own homes.

“We will continue to deploy resources, from local officers, supported by our tactical support group and evidence gathering colleagues patrolling North Belfast to prevent anti-social behaviour and detect those involved.

“We will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the issue, but clearly some people are still choosing to ignore our repeated appeals and warnings.”

C/Inspector Moore added: “There is also a huge responsibility on parents and guardians to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. Know where your children and young people are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts.

“Anyone with any information of anti-social behaviour are asked to contact police on 101, or alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesman said: “The Department has no current plans to remove the bonfire, but this position will be kept under review.”