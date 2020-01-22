Clergy forgive church desecration as burglars jailed

Clergy at Christ Church in Londonderry have forgiven two men who desecrated the church during a break-in two years ago.

Two men who caused damage estimated at £75,000 were jailed for two years and eight months this week.

Archdeacon Robert Miller and Rev Katie McAteer said: “We are thankful that this matter has now been dealt with by the courts and grateful to Judge Philip Babington for the sensitive manner in which he has dealt with what has – for our parishioners – been a most distressing case.

“It is of some comfort to us to learn that, in Judge Babington’s words, there was no ‘religious or sectarian aspect to this offending’. As rector and as pastoral director, we forgive Harry Duffy and James Kennedy for what they did and will be holding them in our prayers. We hope the two men can learn from this incident and that they will succeed in getting their lives back on track.”

During a search of the church on September 12, 2017 after the burglary was reported to the police, officers found scenes of human defecation inside the building. One of the men had defecated inside the church’s boiler room and human excrement was smeared on the church organ and on pages which had been ripped from a Bible.

The two men jailed were Harry Duffy, 25, from Elmwood Terrace and James Anthony Kennedy, 24, from Glenside Park. Both men, who had previously clear records, admitted burgling the church and stealing items including a crystal decanter, a surplice and a set of reader’s robes. None of the stolen items was recovered.

They also admitted damaging furnishings and fittings inside the church, including the church organ.

In total they caused an estimated £75,000 worth of damage both inside and outside the church building for which the diocesan insurers paid £58,500.

Jailing both men, who have mental health disorders, Judge Babington said their behaviour was “quite disgraceful aggravated as it was by taking place at and within a place of worship”.

He added: “Some of the damage caused was both shocking and disgusting. It caused very great sadness and upset to the members of Christ Church.

“It was also completely senseless destroying as it did a 19th century stained glass window and causing over £40,000 worth of damage to a musical instrument, the organ. In addition there was the sentimental loss of a decanter which was given to the church by a family in member of a deceased daughter.”

The court was told that the burglary was reported to the police by a parishioner. CCTV footage was examined and the defendants were seen going into the church at 8am. They left two hours later with Duffy carrying a rucksack which the police believe contained the stolen items. They returned to the church at 11.15am and left two hours later. Blood found inside the church matched Duffy’s DNA and an imprint from Kennedy’s footwear was also found inside.

Judge Babington said there was no doubt in his mind that the disinhibiting effects of alcohol and drugs caused both Kennedy and Duffy to behave in the way they did.