Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly jailed for distributing indecent image of child

An Irish League footballer has been handed a four-month prison sentence for distributing an indecent image of a child.

Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly, 23, of Ardilea Drive in Belfast, was convicted of the charge last November at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

At a court hearing this morning, members of his family gasped in shock and wept following the sentencing.

Donnelly was granted bail pending an appeal against the sentence.

During the sentencing hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, it emerged that on June 21, 2016, Donnelly had taken a photograph described in court as “extremely intimate” of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sexual intercourse.

Donnelly shared the photograph with a friend and also with a WhatsApp group which included fellow Cliftonville players.

In October of that year the photograph was then leaked on Facebook.

The court heard how the girl felt humiliated and was subjected to verbal abuse on the street as a consequence.