Co Antrim care worker avoids jail over ill-treating residents

A care worker found guilty of mistreating care home residents in Co Antrim has been given 100 hours community service and a £3,000 fine.

Tracey Balantine, 29, of Garden Village, Antrim will also spend three years on probation following her conviction for the wilful neglect of a man and two women at Broadacres residential unit in Templepatrick.

Ballantine had originally been sentenced to six months in prison but this was reduced to a fine and a community service order at Antrim Crown Court on Tuesday.

The offences were said to have been committed between December 31, 2016 and May 22, 2017.

Staff at Broadacres provided round-the-clock for vulnerable adults with complex learning difficulties.