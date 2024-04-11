Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delivering his provisional findings in the Coagh inquest, coroner Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said he was satisfied the use of force was “reasonable and proportionate” as the soldiers had an honest belief that it was necessary in order to prevent loss of life.

However, the coroner also concluded that the operation was not planned in a manner which minimised to the greatest extent possible the need for recourse to lethal force.

The inquest into the deaths of Peter Ryan, Tony Doris and Lawrence McNally in Coagh, Co Tyrone, on June 3 1991 opened in 2022.

The scene of the lethal ambush on three IRA men in Coagh in 1991

The three men were intercepted as they drove in a stolen car through Coagh by SAS soldiers who suspected they intended to murder a member of the security forces.

All three were shot dead in a hail of gunfire.

The inquest was told that up to 150 rounds were fired.

Delivering his verdict in the legacy case, Mr Justice Humphreys said: “Lawrence McNally died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and heart.

“Tony Doris died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head.

“Michael Ryan died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Lawrence McNally and Michael Ryan were shot and killed by Soldier G. Tony Doris was shot and killed by Soldier B.”

He added: “In each case, the use of lethal force was justified as the soldiers had an honest belief that it was necessary in order to prevent loss of life.

“The use of force by the soldiers was, in the circumstances they believed them to be, reasonable.