Cocaine worth €10m seized in Costa Rica was destined for Republic of Ireland

Cocaine with a street value of €10m seized in Costa Rica was destined for the Republic of Ireland, according to Irish police.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) is now undertaking an investigation with a significant international dimension arising from the seizure, at Moin Port in Limón, Costa Rica, on August 14, 2018.

The operation was carried out by the Drug Control Police (PCD) of the Ministry of Public Security, in Costa Rica, who seized an estimated one-hundred and thirty-three (133) kilograms of cocaine, which was concealed in a cargo of fruit which was destined for the Republic of Ireland.

The cocaine was discovered in a container on board a ship named Polar Chile. The cocaine seized has a potential value of €10 million.



Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations (SCO) confirmed involvement on the part of An Garda Síochána and Customs & Revenue in an investigation for the purpose of determining the role of criminals based in the Republic of Ireland, in the attempted importation into the Republic Ireland of the cocaine which has been seized.



The Assistant Commissioner stated that international cooperation involving law enforcement organisations on a global basis, is essential in targeting the criminal activity being engaged in by organised crime groups (OCG) that have an international dimension."