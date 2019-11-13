Cocaine worth £180,000 removed from circulation, police say

Two men have been arrested following the seizure by police of suspected cocaine worth an estimated £180,000.

The 26-year-old and 34-year-old were arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit following a number of searches in Co Antrim on Tuesday.

Cocaine

Detective Sergeant Mo Kelly described how the searches came following the stopping of a van travelling on the A1 near Hillsborough last Friday.

"Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £180,000 was subsequently discovered concealed within the van," Det Sgt Kelly said.

"As a result of this seizure, six properties in North and West Belfast, Lisburn and Crumlin areas were searched and two men have been arrested and remain in police custody.

"This seizure and the subsequent arrests are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to disrupting organised crime gangs who seek to profit from supplying illegal drugs within the local community.

"This substantial seizure means that these suspected drugs have been removed from circulation and therefore cannot cause harm in local communities.

"Drugs ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals. We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to call police on the non-emergency number 101."