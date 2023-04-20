News you can trust since 1737
Coleraine security alert: Houses evacuated following discovery of suspicious object believed to have been buried for number of years

Houses are being evacuated as police deal with a security alert over a buried object that’s believed to have been there for some years.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read

In a statement, police said they are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Woodburn Crescent area of Coleraine “following the discovery of a suspicious object”.

The statement added: “The object is believed to have been buried in this location for a number of years.

“Motorists and pedestrians are advised a cordon is in place at Sprucefield Drive and Danes Hill Road. A number of nearby houses are also due to be evacuated.

“The area is closed to traffic and pedestrians at present. A further update will be provided in due course.”

