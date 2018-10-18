Colin Horner murder: Fifth man ordered to stand trial

A fifth man has been ordered to stand trial over the UDA feud murder of Colin Horner, who was shot dead in front of his three-year-old son in the car park of a supermarket in Bangor, Co Down, on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Adrian Gordon Price from Bristol Park, Newwtownards, will face the new year non-jury Diplock-style trial along with four other men and a woman already returned on charges arising out of the shooting.

The murder of 35-year-old Mr Horner, originally from Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, has been linked to a South East Antrim UDA feud in which another Carrick man, Geordie Gilmore was blasted to death two months earlier.

At Belfast Crown Court yesterday, 48-year-old Price, was released on continuing bail after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Horner and to possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, or to enable someone else to do so.

Earlier Mr Justice Colton refused a defence application to stop the circumstantial case against Price, as his was the “classic case” in which the commital papers did not disclose a case against him and which did not justify puttlng him on trial.

Last month four other men, Joseph Blair, 35, of Shackleton Walk; Robert Ralph, 47, of Donaghadee Road; Alan James Wilson, 30, of North Green, all from Newtownards; and Ryan Graham Smyth, 31, of Windsor Gardens in Bangor, also pleaded not guilty to the murder.

A 24-year-old woman, Terrie Aicken of Green Road, Conlig, Newtownards, was also returned for trial for allegedly perverting the course of justice.