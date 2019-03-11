Colombian family’s thanks for ‘kindness’ shown after Newry murders

The family of of a Colombian woman murdered along with her daughter in Newry have issued a statement to thank “the people of Newry for the kindness shown to them”.

The bodies of Giselle (Irina) Marimon-Herrera, 37, and her 15-year-old daughter Allison were discovered at their Glin Ree Court apartment on Thursday.

Giselle’s partner Russell Steele, 38, was also found dead at the property and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detectives believe both victims were strangled by Steele, a native of Kilmarnock in Scotland, before he killed himself.

A statement issued through the PSNI on Monday evening states: “Following the murder of Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her daughter Allison in Newry, their family wish to thank the people of Newry for the kindness shown to them at this very sad time.

“They would also like to thank everyone who made donations to help them in their hour of need.

“As they try to come to terms with their loss they would also ask that media respect their privacy.”

This follows news that the family will be able to fly to Northern Ireland thanks to the generosity of well-wishers.

Following the brutal murders, news outlets in Colombia reported that Giselle’s father, Fabian Marimon, was considering selling his taxi for the chance to “say goodbye” to the daughter he spoke to regularly but had not seen for seven years.

By yesterday afternoon two online appeals had raised around £6,000 in total, while the Newry Credit Union has launched its own cash donation scheme with a £5,000 boost from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.