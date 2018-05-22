Commercial premises targeted during early-morning incident

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at commercial premises in Ballyclare during the early hours of this morning.

“Detective Sergeant Colin Gray said: “We received a report shortly before 4.10am that entry had been forced to commercial premises in the Doagh Road area.

“It was reported that damage had been caused to a door of the premises, and to two cash tills. Damage had also been caused to an internal ATM, possibly caused by an angle grinder. Nothing was reported stolen.

“We believe this incident occurred sometime between 3.35am and the time it was reported to us.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Doagh Road area between these times and saw any suspicious activity or vehicles, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact detectives in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 91 of 22/05/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.