Community in shock after murder of Cecil 'Foggy' Ellis found dead in Portadown

A Portadown councillor has described how he witnessed police at the home of his neighbour Cecil 'Foggy' Ellis whose death is being treated as murder.

Two men have been arrested after a 49-year-old man was found dead in his Portadown home.

Police are probing the murder of Cecil Robert R Ellis, known as 'Foggy' in Portadown

Police have opened a murder inquiry following the death of Cecil Robert R Ellis, known as 'Foggy' at his home in Clounagh Park last Monday.

Last night detectives investigating the death of Mr Ellis arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

DUP Cllr Darryn Causby, who lives near Mr Ellis, said the whole neighbourhood is shocked.

"This is a very quiet area and when we saw police last Monday we were concerned. However when the police went away, we had no inclination that anything untoward had happened.

"Initially no one was fearful but now that this has turned into a murder investigation, it is very worrying.

"This is a quiet estate and Mr Ellis was a quiet man who kept himself to himself. It is just shocking for us as neighbours.

"I want to extend my sympathy to Mr Ellis' family at this time," said Cllr Causby.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: ‘‘The death of Mr Ellis has come as a great shock to many across the local community. Clounagh Park is renowned as being a warm, family-friendly community.

"I would advise anyone with any information to come forward and assist the Police in their ongoing investigations.’’

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from PSNI's Major Investigation Team said: "Tragically, the man was found dead at his home in Clounagh Park in Portadown at approximately 9:54am on Monday, 9 December.

"A post mortem has since been held and, due to subsequent information that we have received, we have opened a murder inquiry to establish how this man died.

"This evening, Saturday, 14 December we carried out a number of searches in the Portadown area where we arrested two men, aged 18 and 24 on suspicion of murder as part of our investigation. They both remain in custody tonight where they are assisting us with our enquiries.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Clounagh Park area, between 10:30 pm on Sunday, 8 December and 9:45am on Monday 9 December to think back if they saw anything out of the ordinary. You may have seen people in Clounagh Park acting suspiciously. If you did, or if you have any information you think may help our investigation please tell us by calling our detectives on 101 and quote reference number 414 of 09/12/19."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.