Community shock after one man killed and another injured

Community leaders have told of their shock after a young man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Dublin.

A number of shots were fired at two men close to Gym Plus on Applewood Close in the Swords area at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

A man in his early 20s was killed, and a second man, in his mid 20s, is in a serious condition.

There was a heavy Garda presence at the scene on Thursday evening as an investigation into the incident started.

A spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Darragh Butler described the incident as “shocking and frightening”.

Sinn Fein councillor Ann Graves said people in the area are “very upset”.