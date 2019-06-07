Complaints over erection of UVF flags in Belfast

Anti-sectarianism campaigner Trevor Ringland has hit out at the erection of UVF flags across east Belfast.

The former Co-Chairman of the NI Conservatives said the flags have appeared on Bloomfield Avenue, Beersbridge Road, Avoniel Park, Albertbridge Road, Newtownards Road and Templemore Avenue.

“UVF flags have been erected in East Belfast which is causing some hurt and which is really about marking out territory,” he told the News Letter.

“It is also time the historic loyalists stood down completely and let the police deal with the criminal gangs wearing their clothes that supply drugs to our young people, blighting their lives and is one of the reasons for the high levels of young suicides.”

Fermanagh based terror victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United said there was also an ongoing problem with terrorist emblems along the border.

“Innocent Victims United opposes the display of flags, emblems and graffiti which promotes and glorifies terrorism,” he said. “Across this region there continues to be a form of terrorism idolatry practiced by some which is hampering the development of this place and the people who live and work here. Across our borderlands and within many of our urban centres are emblems which promote republican terrorism and within urban centres are to be found the vestiges of loyalist terrorism”.

He also queried what impact the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition has had since it was set up under the Fresh Start Agreement in 2016.