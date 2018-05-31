Conan Anderson accused: I swung punch in self-defence

A Belfast man currently on trial for causing the death of Conan Anderson told police he “felt terrible for his family” but claimed he swung a punch in self defence, a court heard on Thursday.

Mr Anderson, from the Short Strand area of Belfast, died in hospital 12 days after an early morning altercation in the city centre.

The 22-year old football coach was rendered temporarily unconscious after he was struck in the jaw by Lawrence Dowie, which caused him to fall backwards and hit his head off the pavement.

Dowie (28), whose address cannot be published due to a reporting restriction, has been charged with, and denies, manslaughter. He claimed that after being headbutted by Mr Anderson who also swung two punches, he struck the other man once with his left hand in self defence.

On the third day of the trial at Belfast Crown Court, the jury of eight men and four women heard evidence from a paramedic, who offered Mr Anderson medical assistance as he walked the mile-long journey home from the city centre.

The paramedic said that when he first spoke to Mr Anderson outside the Waterfront Hall, he noted a bit of swelling to the right side of his jaw. From the witness box, the paramedic told the jury: “I looked around his head with a torch. There were no wounds, but it was possible the jaw was fractured.”

Mr Anderson refused further medical attention, and also assistance from police. When the paramedic was asked about Mr Anderson’s general demeanour, he replied: “He was quite pleasant, just a young lad that wanted to get home.”

The jury also heard police interviews conducted with Dowie, which took place both before and after Mr Anderson passed away.

The altercation took place at around 5.30am on Monday February 6 last year. Both the deceased and the accused - who did not know each other - had been invited for drinks in the storeroom of AM:PM, with the fatal incident taking place out on the street as the group left the premises.

Dowie was initially arrested on February 9, on suspicion of causing Mr Anderson grievous bodily harm with intent. When he was asked about what happened in Arthur’s Lane, Dowie made the case that Mr Anderson came at him, head butted him on the nose, then threw two punches which didn’t connect.

Dowie said this caused him to step back, then he threw a single punch which connected with Mr Anderson’s jaw and which caused him to fall backwards and hit his head.

Telling officers that as Mr Anderson got up and walked away he “didn’t think twice about it”, the accused said that after drinking in the storeroom, there was a “bit of slabbering match” between himself and Mr Anderson, but he thought it was “just a bit a banter.”

Dowie also said in the aftermath of the fall, he helped assist Mr Anderson to his feet. The chef told police: “Me and his friend started picking him up. I helped pick him up and we put him up against a shutter.” When asked what he helped lift Mr Anderson, Dowie replied: “Why wouldn’t I? I’m not a bad person. I don’t hate him. I don’t even know him.”

The court heard Dowie was arrested again on February 21 - three days after Mr Anderson died from severe and significant head injuries.

When asked what the ‘banter’ between him and Mr Anderson, Dowie told police it was “random stuff” and said “I remember saying ‘aye right, no sweat Gandalf’, then he came at me. He took it bad and came at me.”

And when asked why, if he was right-handed, did he punch Mr Anderson with his left hand, he said “it was just a panic swing.”

Repeating his claim that he didn’t start the altercation, Dowie said during the interview: “I feel terrible for his family and all, but it wasn’t my fault like. He came at me. If he hadn’t attacked me, it wouldn’t have happened, you know what I mean.”

