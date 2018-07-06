Concern for missing Londonderry man

Police in Londonderry have issued an appeal for help with locating a missing man.

Ronan Donaghue, 37, was last seen in the Bridge Street area of the city over the last couple of days.

Mr. Donaghue is described as being 6ft in height, slight build, greying dark hair and a beard.

"We are appealing for Ronan to get in touch with us to let us know he is safe," read the appeal on social media.

"If anyone knows of Ronan’s whereabouts, please get in touch with Police at Strand Road on 101 and quote reference number 828 of 05/07/2018.