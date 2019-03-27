Concern for missing N.I. girl - P.S.N.I. issue emergency appeal

The P.S.N.I. has issued a public appeal for information that could help them locate a missing teenage girl in Northern Ireland.

Tieghan Douglas, 16, was last seen at around 5:00p.m. on Tuesday near Portadown Health Centre.

“We and our partner agencies have concerns for her welfare,” said the P.S.N.I.

“She was wearing a grey zip up hoody with white detailing and red embroidery on it, with black school trousers.

“If you see Tieghan or know where she is, please call us immediately on 101,” added police.