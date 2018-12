Police searching for a missing Northern Ireland man have urged people to check outbuildings and secluded areas for the missing man's car.

Robert Murray is from Portavogie, Co. Down.

MISSING: Portavogie man, Robert Murray.

"We are asking all land and property owners in Portavogie, Kircubbin, Portaferry and the surrounding areas to check your outbuildings, lane-ways and secluded areas for Robert's car," said police.

"It's a red Hyundai i30 with registration XEZ 5917.

"Please encourage others to do the same."