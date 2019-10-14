Concerns voiced after children set off fireworks near petrol pumps

Police have called on parents to chat to their children about the dangers of fireworks after a number of incidents were reported in Ballyclare over the weekend.

Commenting on Saturday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Over the past few nights we have received numerous calls for service in relation to kids setting off fireworks at Ballyclare War Memorial Park, Six Mile Leisure Centre and the town’s Asda car parks, as well as other areas in Newtownabbey and Antrim.

“It’s been said many times before and it should go without saying, but this kind of behaviour is extremely intimidating and worrying for the local residents. Especially when in groups of 30.

“The most concerning issue reported tonight is that these children are setting fireworks off near to the fuel station at Asda.

“I would urge anyone whose child is out in Ballyclare over the weekend to talk to their kids about the dangers they are presenting to themselves and members of the public.”