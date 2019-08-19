Condemnation after car is burnt out in NI housing estate

Local politician has condemned the attack on a car which was burnt out on Sunday in Portadown.

The vehicle was parked in Churchill Park when it was set alight.

It is understood no one was injured in the attack.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: "I condemn whomever burnt this car out at the front of Churchill Park.

"This sort of behaviour doesn't do anything but harm the areas and businesses.

"It damages the look of the area and it also damages roads which are hard enough to get fixed," he said adding that anyone with any information should contact the PSNI.