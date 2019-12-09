Condemnation after man left 'badly shaken' when gun fired at his home - police working to establish reason for 'reckless attack'

A man was left badly shaken after an incident at a house in Coalisland last night (Sunday, 8th December).

Detectives in Mid Ulster are appealing for witnesses after the incident.

Pineback Gardens, Coalisland - Google maps

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report around 8:50pm that the front window of a house in the Pinebank Gardens area had been damaged.

"Officers attended the scene and, after investigation, it is believed that a shot was fired at the property causing damage to the window.



"Thankfully, a man who was in the house at the time was not injured, however, he was left badly shaken.



"We are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack and we are fortunate that no one has been injured.



"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious persons, or who saw any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in the area between 8:45 pm and 8:50pm to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1609 of 08/12/19."



Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sinn Fein's Francie Molloy has condemned the gun attack.

The Mid Ulster election candidate said: "This gun attack on a house in Coalisland was wrong and I condemn it utterly.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience.

"There is no place for guns in our society and those behind this attack need to end these futile actions immediately."