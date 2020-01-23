Condemnation after petrol bomb smashes through living room window - blaze from device extinguished by occupant

Two petrol bombs were thrown at a ground floor flat around 11.30pm yesterday

Police are investigating the petrol bomb attack on a house in in Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill Co Antrim.



One of the devices smashed through the living room window and landed in the room.

The fire was extinguished by the male occupant.



Detectives are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2018 22/01/20.

SDLP North Antrim Representative, Councillor Eugene Reid has condemned the petrol bomb attack as "reckless" which "could have seriously injured people".

He added: "This kind of criminality will not be tolerated. Those behind this attack have nothing to offer the people of North Antrim and have put our community at risk.

“I have been in contact with a number of concerned residents following the incident and I will continue to work with the whole community to send a clear message that this is not the will of the people in North Antrim.

PSNI

“I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible.”