Condemnation from MP after suspicious object found in grounds of former school

Police are examining a suspicious object in the grounds of a former school in Lurgan.

A clearance operation is underway at the former St Michael’s School at Cornakinnegar Road and members of the public are told they should avoid the area.

Although some restrictions are in place, access to St Colman’s Cemetery and other local amenities should not be impacted by this security operation.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has condemned those behind a suspected bomb: “Whether real or hoax those behind this are puppets to their master who is from a different era and is trying take Northern Ireland in the wrong direction.

“The police will catch these people eventually and they will spend the best days of their lives in prison.

“Like so many caught up in paramilitaries in Northern Ireland, they will have wasted their lives. They will not have advanced any political cause and they will not have achieved anything for their families.

“I hope the community will help the police and security services catch the people who are the terror puppeteers and put them out of business for good. It will help the entire community.”