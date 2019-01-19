Condemnation of suspected bomb blast at Londonderry court

The PSNI in Londonderry have warned people to stay away from the city’s courthouse after an apparent car bomb explosion.

The PSNI sent out the warning via social media, telling people to stay away from Bishop Street Within while they investigate the suspected explosion.

Suspected car bomb.

They also posted a photograph of what appears to be a vehicle on fire.

A PSNI statement said: “We would ask for patience and co-operation of the public and the business community as we carry out our initial investigations.”

Sinn Fein MLA, Elisha McCallion condemned the incident.

The Foyle MP said: “This incident has shocked the local community. In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this incident.

McAuley Multimedia 19/01/19 The scene of a car bomb on Bishop Street Londonderry, the bomb went off at around 20.15 Picture by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

“Thankfully no one appears to have been injured in this incident.

“Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city. “I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police.”

MLA Mark H Durkan tweeted: “Whoever is responsible for this explosion outside Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry clearly hasn’t got the message that the people of Derry DO NOT want this on our streets. We are trying to move Derry forward and will not let anyone drag us back to the dark days of the past.”