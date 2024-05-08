Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police, who named road traffic victim Connor this morning, say he was from the Glenarm area.

A tribute from a family member on social media this morning says: “A huge light went out yesterday and today the world is a much darker place!

"You were a gentle giant with a heart of pure gold, it’s hard to imagine not seeing your face again

"Love and healing prayers to Emma, the kids, the McNeill family and your many many friend’s

"Love you Connor, give the wee bro a hug from us”.

Another tribute from Carnlough Swifts says: “It is with a very heavy heart that we announce we have lost a Swifts legend, a good friend, a daddy, a husband, an uncle, a brother and a son.

"Connor McNeill was tragically taken from us yesterday in a car accident.

"Our deepest sympathy goes to Connors 2 beautiful children, Lucy and Ollie and his wife Emma.

"Also to his father Hugh, brothers, Mark, Seamus, Dan and Hugh Pat and his sister Annette and also to wider McNeill family.

"Connor was a legend with the Swifts and was an integral part of every trophy won in the last 15 years.

"Everyone in the village and surrounding area will miss Connors personality, warmth and sporting "opinion".”

Connor McNeill Co Antrim Road crash victim

And another close friend posted on social media: ‘Connor was the life and soul of any gathering a wind up merchant and full of fun.

‘I’ll miss your fun poking when we met up and cheeky comments’.

Earlier Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair said he had been driving “a grey Nissan X-Trail on the Carnlough Road when it left the carriageway shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon”.

"Sadly, Connor was pronounced dead at the scene and two young children, passengers in the car, were taken to hospital following the collision where they remain receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening,” he added.

NIAS

"Carnlough Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision and has now re-opened.

"An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield by calling 101, quoting reference number 1089 07/05/24.”

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:25 on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 following reports of an RTC in the Carnlough Road Area, Broughshane.

"NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

"The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to attend, by

Road closed

ambulance control.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two patients were brought by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

Later, on Wednesday, Marcus Wright, Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of a man who tragically died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on Carnlough Road, Broughshane, on Tuesday 7 May 2024.

“Two Fire Appliances from Ballymena Fire Station were called to the incident at 3.26pm.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue the casualties from the vehicle but tragically a man died at the scene.

“Firefighters left the incident at 4.02pm.”

And Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the community is heartbroken following a single vehicle collision in Broughshane on Tuesday that left one man dead and two children in hospital.

The North Antrim MLA said: “It’s tragic to learn that a man has been killed in a road traffic collision near Broughshane and my thoughts are with his family and friends.

“The local community of Glenarm and further afield have been left heartbroken by this accident and will rally around to support the family in what will be difficult days to come.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.