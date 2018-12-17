Conor McGregor appears in court to face road traffic charges

Road traffic charges against Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor have been struck out in a court in Dublin.

The former world champion mixed martial artist was accused of driving without insurance or a licence when he was stopped by gardai in Grove Road, Rathmines, on July 10 earlier this year.

Conor McGregor leaves Dublin District Court after appearing in relation to motoring offences.

The 30-year-old, with an address in Laraghcon, Lucan, Co Dublin, was also accused of failing to produce both documentation and was summonsed to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

Garda Keith Dolan made an application to have all charges struck out at the Dublin District Court.

Magistrate Geraldine Carthy granted the application.

McGregor, who wore a dark suit and stood in the body of the court, did not speak during the short hearing.

The court appearance comes just weeks after he appeared before Naas District Court in Co Kildare where he was disqualified from driving after he was caught driving over the speed limit.

McGregor was fined 1,000 euro (£886) for driving at around one-and-a-half times the speed limit.

His light blue Range Rover was recorded by Irish police travelling at 154kph (96mph) in a 100kph (62mph) zone near Dublin last year.

McGregor, who was escorted in and out of court, waved to a number of people who were waiting for him outside court on Monday morning.