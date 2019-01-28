'Considerable amount of money' discovered in N.I.

The P.S.N.I. is trying reunite the rightful owner of a "considerable amount of money" discovered in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

"A considerable amount of money was found in Indiana Land, Dundonald Ice Bowl earlier this month," said the P.S.N.I.

"An honest member of the public handed it in to staff and it is now safe in Lisburn P.S.N.I."

The police said they already have some details on the identity of the person who lost the money.

"We know some details about the owner and also the exact date of the loss and of course the exact amount of money.

"If you think it's yours (and you can prove it) you can get in touch with Lisburn PSNI. In these circumstances, if the money is not claimed within 28 days, it will be donated to charity."