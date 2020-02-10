'Considerable and costly damage' done to hayshed roof after blaze started 'deliberately' - police say result could have been more devastating if people injured

Police are appealing for information or witnesses following the report of a fire at a hayshed in the Millvale Road area of Bessbrook on the evening of Sunday 19 January.

It is believed the fire was started at around 7.30pm.



Constable Quigley said: “Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.



“Considerable and costly damage to the shed roof has resulted, while numerous bales of hay have been destroyed.



“This shed is situated at the front of a property, near the roadside.

Millvale Road, Bessbrook - Google maps

"And, while the material damage caused has been significant, the end result could have been even more devastating.

"It’s worrying to think what might have happened to anyone out walking along the nearby footpath at that time.



“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1491 of 19/01/20.



“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”